Cadillac F1 driver decision questioned

Former Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner has questioned Cadillac’s choice to pick an American driver for their 2026 driver lineup.

The General Motors-backed team have received official approval to join the F1 grid in 2026, where their spot as an 11th team opens up seats for two more drivers in the sport.

Whilst advisor Mario Andretti recently revealed that the team will want to field an experienced driver to help them on their entry into F1, he also made no secret of the fact they are eyeing up a young American racer for the second full-time seat.

Colton Herta has been named as the favourite for that seat thus far, but still requires the 40 points to obtain a Super Licence which allows a driver to race in F1.

Cadillac are yet to announce their 2026 F1 lineup

Colton Herta is the favourite to claim one of the Cadillac seats

Should Cadillac field an American F1 driver?

However, former Haas team principal Steiner has questioned Cadillac’s commitment to field an American driver, stating that the team runs a huge risk by signing a rookie driver.

When asked in an interview with The Race if Haas had ever considered signing an American driver given they were a US-based team, Steiner revealed it was something they had never contemplated.

"It was never a thing because at the time there were not many around who would have a Super Licence," Steiner said.

"Pairing a young team with a rookie driver who isn't used to racing in Formula 1, it can't be good for either of the two.

Guenther Steiner does not believe Cadillac should sign an American driver for the sake of it

"If the driver doesn't succeed you kill his career. If the driver gets upset with the team it's not good for the team.

"There was never a driver there because when we got in, there was not a lot of interest in Formula 1 in the States.

"There is now a few out there. But if it's not successful for an American driver to drive in F1, there's no big positives for it. We had Logan Sargeant in Formula 1 - not many people knew he was American, especially not in America."

