Verstappen set for mandatory MILLION DOLLAR payment ahead of 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen is set for a mandatory million dollar payment ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Dutchman enters the 2025 season as the reigning world champion, after he claimed a fourth world title last year.

However, Verstappen’s recent title was not won easily, as he faced competition from Lando Norris and McLaren, as the Woking outfit emerged as the strongest package throughout the 2024 season.

Verstappen endured a winless streak which lasted from the Spanish Grand Prix until Brazil, where he claimed a stunning victory in the wet, and eventually sealed the world title in Las Vegas.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought for the title in 2024

Max Verstappen became world champion at the Las Vegas GP

Verstappen Super Licence fee drops

The 27-year-old may have finished 2024 at the top of the standings, but acquired 437 points over the course of the season, compared to 575 during his dominant 2023 championship campaign.

Norris finished 63 points behind Verstappen in 2024, with 374 points as he claimed second place and helped consolidate McLaren’s constructors’ championship victory.

However, both of their results in 2024 have had an impact beyond their championship standings, and have determined how much money they will spend on their F1 Super Licence in 2025.

The McLaren drivers' Super Licence fee has gone up for 2025

According to Speedcafe, Verstappen will pay just over €1 million, around £845,000 ($1,039,780), for his license, less than the €1.3 million (£1,099,436, $1,352,768) he paid at the end of 2023 - but as the reigning champion his licence remains the most expensive on the grid.

Norris’ licence also received a price increase due to his second place finish in the championship, where he will dish out €876,000 (£740,850), up from the €470,000 (£397,488) he spent last year.

However, it was Oscar Piastri who saw a dramatic rise in his Super Licence fee, paying €680,000 (£575,089) following his fourth place in the 2024 drivers' standings, compared to the €228,000 (£192,824) he paid in 2024.

