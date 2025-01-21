close global

F1 News Today: Mercedes in SHOCK announcement as McLaren driver exit confirmed

A Mercedes 'shutdown' has been revealed, following the shock news that Lewis Hamilton would be joining Ferrari.

McLaren F1 driver exit confirmed after BOMBSHELL email

A Mercedes insider who spent time alongside Lewis Hamilton has revealed some details about his exit from McLaren back in 2012.

Wolff reveals driving force behind MAJOR F1 change

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed what he believes to be the driving force behind a major change to the sport of Formula 1.

Verstappen set for stunning new adventure as MULTI-MILLION dollar deal completed

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set for a new adventure as a multi-million dollar deal has reportedly been completed during the sport's winter break.

Mercedes F1 car set to fetch mega EIGHT-FIGURE sum in stunning sale

An iconic piece of Formula 1 history is set to be put up for auction next month for a staggering amount of money.

F1 News Today: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released
  • Yesterday 13:33
F1 News Today: Major Hamilton GOSSIP emerges as Wolff makes MULTI-MILLION dollar claim
  • January 19, 2025 19:44

F1 champion RETURNS in major 2025 team announcement

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 RETURN proposed after Hamilton Mercedes victory

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen set for mandatory MILLION DOLLAR payment ahead of 2025 F1 season

  • 2 hours ago
  • 3 hours ago
Official statement issued as AXED F1 star makes stunning return - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
Hamilton’s Ferrari unveiling brutally MOCKED by rival F1 team

  • Yesterday 22:57
