Wolff reveals driving force behind MAJOR F1 change

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed what he believes to be the driving force behind a major change to the sport of Formula 1.

Heading into the 2025 season, the grid has been massively shaken up, with several stars out of contract at the end of last season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released

READ MORE: Verstappen RAGES as F1 champion slammed with double race penalty

This led to a huge amount of driver transfer activity throughout the campaign, all kicked off by Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari.

With the first race of the new season set to get underway in Melbourne on March 16, the 2025 grid is now complete, however, there has been one notable trend.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari sparked an insane F1 silly season

The F1 grid has seen a massive shakeup heading into 2025

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

In a welcomed switch, a huge amount of faith has been put in young, up-and-coming talent, none more so than by Wolff himself, promoting Mercedes junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton, despite his inexperience.

In fact, six drivers are preparing for their first, full season in F1 at present, although, technically, only four of them are 'rookies' due to the official definition of the term in the sport.

F1 teams back young talent

Aside from Antonelli, a host of other Formula 2 stars have also been promoted to the grid for 2025.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas this season, for example, with F2 title rivals Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto set to race for VCARB and Sauber, respectively.

Jack Doohan has also been promoted to the grid at Alpine after a stint as the team's reserve driver, meanwhile, Liam Lawson is remarkably set for his first full F1 season, despite having 11 grands prix under his belt and having earned a promotion to Red Bull.

So, what is behind the F1 trend of backing young talent? Wolff believes he has the answer.

The six stars preparing for their first full F1 season

"There will be new regulations in 2026. The teams want to prepare for this. That's why they prefer to train the rookies next year," Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

"I think one trigger was Oliver Bearman's debut at Ferrari.

"He got into the car unprepared, had a free practice session and was up there with the front runners. Then Colapinto also hit the ground running.

"Suddenly everyone saw that the youngsters were starting at a very high level."

With anticipation ahead of the new season set to build in the next month, all eyes will be on whether or not F1's new crop of talent can cope at the pinnacle of motorsport.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related