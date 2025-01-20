Verstappen set for stunning new adventure as MULTI-MILLION dollar deal completed

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set for a new adventure as a multi-million dollar deal has reportedly been completed during the sport's winter break.

The Dutchman is enjoying time away from the pinnacle of motorsport having wrapped up his fourth consecutive drivers' championship in 2024, with major changes set for the future.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released

READ MORE: Horner makes shock reveal as Red Bull brace for team principal EXIT

Despite claiming success in the drivers' standings once again, Verstappen's Red Bull team could only manage third in the constructors' championship, their worst result since 2019.

Following the poor result, Red Bull sacked Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, replacing him with junior driver Liam Lawson in hope of boosting their championship chances next season.

Regardless of the new signing, Red Bull's driver lineup is only confirmed for 2025, with Lawson's future depending on how well he performs and Verstappen's future seemingly up in the air after reports circulated this week of a tempting billion-dollar offer to move to rivals Aston Martin.

Reports have circulated that Aston Martin F1 team are eager to sign Max Verstappen

Red Bull recently switched up their own driver lineup for 2025

READ MORE: Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim

Verstappen completes luxury yacht deal

As Verstappen awaits F1's 2025 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Red Bull star has completed a deal to secure a luxury yacht, estimated to be worth over £10 million.

According to the report, Verstappen launched his boat named 'Unleash the Lion' with partner Kelly Piquet by his side in the Italian city of Viareggio to unveil the Mangusta series yacht, a "Super sport 33".

The yacht in question has an overall length of 33.3 metres and is powered by four engines, with a maximum speed at half load reported to be 25 knots.

At cruising speed with a half load, the yacht can reach 21 knots, with a range of 300 nautical miles at that pace.

Having reportedly placed the order for the vessel two years ago, the champion has finally got his hands on the 33-metre-long yacht, with plans unknown over whether it will be transported to Monaco along with Verstappen or remain elsewhere.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related