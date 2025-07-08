Max Verstappen tips former Red Bull star Sergio Perez for stunning driver transfer

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has backed his former Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez for a return to the paddock in 2026.

Perez drove alongside the Dutchman between 2021 and 2024, where he helped to return Christian Horner's F1 outfit to championship success with back-to-back constructors' titles in 2022 and 2023.

After experiencing a drop off in form throughout last year, the Mexican racer was axed by the Milton Keynes-based squad at the end of the 2024 season.

Ever since his departure however, Red Bull have struggled to fill their second seat with a driver capable of finishing in the points, let alone contributing to championship contention.

Just as Horner and his motorsport advisor Helmut Marko may be regretting their decision to part with Perez, rumours of his return to the sport next season are rife as Cadillac prepares to sign their first F1 driver duo.

Discussing whether Perez would be a good fit for F1's newest team, Verstappen said via Fox Sports: "Yes, I think so (it would be the right thing to do). Checo has always been very strong. I've always got on well with Checo and as long as he stays motivated to race, I think he would be a good choice for a new team like that.

"If you look at what he did with Force India or Racing Point, or whatever you want to call it, he always managed to score points."

Sergio Perez is among those rumoured to be a target for Cadillac's F1 team

Is Perez worthy of F1 lifeline?

Perez, or Checo as he is frequently nicknamed, got off to a strong start at Red Bull last season as the team looked well on their way to a third consecutive constructors' victory.

In the first six rounds of 2024, the Mexican star finished in the top five, even coming runner-up to team-mate Verstappen at three of those races.

Compared to the results of those who went on to replace him in 2025, Perez's points haul at the start of last year is not to be sniffed at.

The 35-year-old has proven he is capable of adapting to new environments and varied F1 machinery across his career, picking up six grands prix wins, the first of which was earned in a Mercedes-backed Racing Point car.

As Verstappen alludes to, the fact that Perez was able to pick up his maiden F1 win with the midfield team who would go on to become Aston Martin only highlights his impressive racing talents, which could prove vital to a new team like Cadillac who are looking to sign experienced racers.

