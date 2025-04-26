Mick Schumacher split rumours after 'dating app shock'

close global

Ex-Formula 1 star Mick Schumacher has reportedly split from his long-term girlfriend Laila Hasanovic.

The couple is said to have called it quits with both parties allegedly spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

According to German publication Bild, Mick, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is now romantically 'available again'.

The former F1 star had been publicly dating Danish model Hasanovic since August 2023, often finding himself at the centre of tumultuous rumours.

The young couple experienced both engagement and breakup rumours throughout their relationship, with the latter persisting towards the end of last year as they were absent from each other's busy social media pages.

The 26-year-old racer put those rumours to rest on New Year's Eve however, taking to Instagram to post a loved-up snap with Hasanovic. But, that image and many others of the two of them have since been removed from Schumacher's profile with gossip spreading after both stars reportedly joined the exclusive dating app, which prides itself on preventing fake accounts through a rigorous sign-up process.

What is Mick Schumacher doing after leaving F1?

Regardless of his relationship status, the young Schumacher has a lot to be proud of since leaving the pinnacle of motorsport to focus on his career in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Schumacher resigned from his role as Mercedes F1 reserve driver in November 2024 following two years in the job with the Silver Arrows.

Both Schumacher and his former Mercedes team cited his role as 'first and foremost a racer' in the exit announcement, claiming he felt the need to pursue additional racing challenges over the background simulator work F1 reserve drivers are usually tasked with.

The German driver then confirmed he would return to WEC with Alpine after impressing the outfit in his debut season.

Schumacher has got off to a strong start in 2025, contributing to Alpine Endurance's first podium of the year last time out at Imola.

