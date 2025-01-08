Schumacher announces relationship update following SPLIT rumours

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has provided an update on his relationship with long-term girlfriend Laila Hasanovic.

The couple have reportedly been together since August 2023 but had recently found themselves in the middle of rumours that they had gone their separate ways.

Although the claims of the couple's split were unsubstantiated, Schumacher and his Danish model partner had been absent from each other's Instagram pages for some time.

Hasanovic often shares her glamorous lifestyle via her social media accounts, boasting over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and Schumacher naturally uses his page to provide fans with updates on his racing career.

Last year it was revealed in a shock announcement that he had chosen to leave his role as Mercedes F1 reserve driver, with former Silver Arrows racer Valtteri Bottas returning to the team to take his place.

Schumacher has completed a contract signing for 2025 however and will instead return to compete in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Valtteri Bottas will take over from Mick Schumacher as Mercedes reserve driver in 2025

Mick Schumacher was also recently at the centre of engagement rumours

Mick Schumacher breaks silence over girlfriend split

Following the recent questions over whether the pair were still together or not, the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael has now provided an update with a festive snap via his Instagram.

As he rang in the New Year, the Alpine star shared a cosy pic of himself and Hasanovic looking loved-up, posing for a romantic shot.

Schumacher accompanied the post with the caption: "Happy new year everyone, may 2025 bring you everything you desire," to which his girlfriend responded with a red heart emoji.

