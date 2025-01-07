Horner drops Sainz to Red Bull BOMBSHELL in shock signing revelation

Christian Horner has made a shock signing revelation regarding Red Bull and Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Sainz received a major blow in 2024 when he lost his place at Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton, and soon found himself looking for a new team in 2025, where he was initially linked to Red Bull.

However, this move never came to fruition after the team extended Sergio Perez's contract, and Sainz instead signed for Williams.

Red Bull will field Liam Lawson in the car next to Max Verstappen next season following Perez's axe at the end of 2024.

Carlos Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025

Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Sainz move to Red Bull?

Despite Red Bull's lineup being locked in, however, and Sainz's future settled for the next season or two, Horner has made a shock revelation regarding the driver, insisting that options remain open to signing him in the future.

"Carlos is a great driver and options still remain open with him in the future," the Red Bull chief recently told the media.

"He was considered, and in many respects, you'd say there was a real logic [to the signing].

Horner says options regarding Carlos Sainz and a move to Red Bull remain open

"But, we made the choice to look internally and put belief in the junior programme.

Sainz's deal at Williams is set to last for two seasons, running until the end of the 2026 campaign.

With no generational talents like Verstappen in the immediate pipeline, it is plausible, given the above comments, that Horner could turn to the Spaniard if Lawson fails to perform at Red Bull.

