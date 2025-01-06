EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton tipped for TOUGH Ferrari arrival after Mercedes frustrations

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a tough arrival at Ferrari following a frustrating few years at Mercedes.

The 39-year-old signed off his career at Mercedes with one of his worst seasons in F1, where he was frequently left downcast by his results and performances.

Despite claiming two wins at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton was dominated by his team-mate George Russell in qualifying, who out-paced his rival on 19 occasions, and also finished above the champion in the drivers' standings.

However, Hamilton's frustration with Mercedes emerged well before the 2024 season, with their drop in performance enough to persuade him to join Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in 2024

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver

Can Hamilton return to victory at Ferrari?

Hamilton’s difficulties in 2024 have led to increased doubt in the seven-time world champion’s abilities, particularly against new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver is renowned for his exceptional qualifying performances, and has obtained 26 pole positions throughout his F1 career, presenting Hamilton with a tough opponent this year.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans through Coin Poker, former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert tipped Hamilton for a difficult arrival at Ferrari against Leclerc, as the pair are expected to be evenly matched.

Can Lewis Hamilton beat Charles Leclerc in 2025?

However, when asked if the champion's frustrations at Mercedes will impact his results at his new team, Herbert remained positive that the old Hamilton will return in 2025.

"From Lewis's point of view, I don't think it's going to affect him," he said.

"It's not going to allow Charles to think, 'Oh, well, everything, it's going to be easy and I'm going to be able to beat him', because George has been able to beat him this year over the course of the season.

"So I think he'll be very aware, and he has to be aware that when Lewis goes there, it's almost like a bit of a reboot, refresh.

"And I'm sure he's going to come out with, you know, hopefully a big bang on the circuit at the same time.

"But I think Charles is very aware of that. He's no fool for sure, but it's going to be tough, probably for both."

