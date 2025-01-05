Horner suffers major setback as star FAILS to finish race

Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been hit with a further racing loss after a star with his backing failed to finish a race.

The Red Bull team principal joins many across the grid in attempting to enjoy time away from the pinnacle of motorsport during the winter break, following a mixed year for his team.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Perez update emerges as star's future takes fresh Red Bull twist

READ MORE: McLaren chief issues statement over team SALE

READ MORE: Hamilton hands out Verstappen THRASHING after shock F1 champion defeat

Whilst Dutchman Max Verstappen claimed a fourth consecutive drivers' championship for Horner's outfit, the team could only manage third place in the constructors' championship.

So disappointed with their overall season were the team that just before Christmas, Red Bull elected to effectively sack Perez and promote junior driver Liam Lawson in his place.

The young Kiwi will now partner Verstappen for the 2025 season.

Red Bull opted to sign Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's new team-mate

Christian Horner and Geri-Horner-Halliwell have experienced a challenging year

Horner loses out in final race of 2024

Despite the F1 season coming to a close, Horner and his wife Geri were spotted enjoying a day out at Point-to-Point races in Worcestershire during the final weekend of 2024, with their horse 'Lift Me Up' competing.

The day away from the tense atmosphere of F1 didn't appear all too different from being trackside at a GP weekend, however.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the pair had looked tense pre-race when filming their horse in the parade ring, and these expressions only worsened when their horse failed to finish the race.

Horner and his wife are avid racing fans and are said to own several horses, all named after songs from Geri's music career.

Earlier this year, for example, Geri revealed their horse Hildie would race under the name 'It's Raining Men' — a nod to her 2001 hit.

READ MORE: F1 star MUST look for new team already after BRUTAL Horner comments

READ MORE: Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

Related