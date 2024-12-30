Kelly Piquet shares FROSTY Verstappen update
Kelly Piquet shares FROSTY Verstappen update
Kelly Piquet - the partner of four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen - has shared a frosty family update during the winter break.
Verstappen is currently enjoying some well-deserved downtime over the festive period after what proved to be another excellent campaign for the Dutchman.
In a car that came third in the constructors' championship, Verstappen claimed a fourth consecutive drivers' crown, crushing a title surge from McLaren's Lando Norris despite the papaya car's rapid pace.
In the end, Verstappen led his British rival by 63 points come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.
Since the F1 season ended, the newly-crowned four-time champion has been kept busy.
The FIA awards in Rwanda proved an engaging trip for the Dutchman, for example, after the FIA confirmed that his community service-style punishment would be served whilst in the country.
This meant that as well as collecting his championship trophy, Verstappen spent time working with a grassroots motorsport organisation whilst in Kigali.
Now, in a post-Christmas snap, Verstappen has been pictured by his partner Kelly Piquet enjoying some time off in what looks like a skiing resort.
Piquet captioned the photo shared on her Instagram story: "Family ❣️❣️❣️".
Recently, Verstappen and Piquet also used social media to share the exciting news that they are set to have a child together next year.
"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️," Verstappen wrote on Instagram in early December.
"We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫".
