McLaren star takes on NEW drive in post-season switch

A star of the McLaren Formula 1 team has been spotted in a drive outside of his usual comfort zone in a fun excursion during the sport's winter break.

The time off with family and friends is well deserved for the driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who delivered McLaren their first constructors' championship victory since 1998 this season.

Between them, the stellar driver pairing secured six grand prix wins in 2024, an impressive feat considering neither Norris nor Piastri had ever won an F1 race at the start of the season.

Piastri secured his first win back at the Hungarian Grand Prix under controversial circumstances. Team orders from McLaren led Norris to hand victory over to his team-mate, arguably tainting the Aussie star's maiden GP win.

However, the 23-year-old proved any doubters wrong at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later in the season, storming to victory after a masterclass in defence, avoiding a whole host of drama further back in the pack.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a 1-2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix

2025 will surely provide drama as both McLaren drivers aim to prove they should be the team's priority

Piastri swaps out McLaren in F1 break

Following an eventful season for Piastri on track, he has now shared a post-season switch via his Instagram page, swapping the intense atmosphere of F1 for a rather laid-back afternoon of Cricket.

Piastri attended the cricket test match series between India and Australia in his home city of Melbourne, taking in the action, meeting the Aussie team, conducting media duties and even 'getting behind the wheel' of a surprise vehicle.

Piastri freshened up his driving skills over the break between seasons by piloting the remote-controlled roving camera around the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day, with playful commentary provided to fill the gap of having no F1 until March 2025.

