Historic McLaren deal revealed ahead of championship showdown
McLaren Formula 1 team are heading into the final race weekend of the 2024 season with all to play for.
The 24th round of 2024 will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where McLaren are hoping to secure their first constructors' championship since 1998.
The papaya outfit have undergone quite the facelift this year and have come a long way since finishing fourth in the team standings last season with just 302 points.
Throughout this year, the stellar driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have secured five race wins between them, and were the only team to achieve multiple one-two finishes across the sprint calendar.
The display of abiding by team orders across the season, despite the papaya rules debate, has meant that the 2024 driver duo are well on their way to securing McLaren's first title in the team standings since 1998, where sportsmanship of equal measure was famously displayed by David Coulthard, alongside his champion team-mate Mika Hakkinen.
McLaren release celebrates 1998 success
Prior to Max Verstappen stealing the drivers' championship win in Las Vegas, McLaren had hopes of securing the double, just as they achieved with Hakkinen in 1998.
In a show-stopping season full to the brim with chaos, fierce rivalry and team orders, the Finnish racer secured his maiden championship with an impressive season from team-mate Coulthard (who finished P3), bringing home the constructors' title as well.
Heading into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, Norris and McLaren are no longer able to do the double, but can certainly clinch the constructors' title if the British star and team-mate Piastri can stay ahead of closest rivals Ferrari.
The Scuderia are just 21 points behind McLaren, and could ruin their chances of emulating the success of 1998.
Ahead of the final race of 2024, Hollister has a classic McLaren tee on sale for just £14.99 to celebrate the team's history, with a stunning graphic that pays tribute to the team’s last championship-winning season.
Click here to shop the Relaxed McLaren 1998 Graphic Tee, which includes a McLaren Racing print on the back, detailing the nine victories Hakkinen and Coulthard secured that year, including the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.
