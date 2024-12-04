RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive

Visa Cash App RB have confirmed a change to their driver lineup at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 season will draw to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, with a number of teams going into the finale with plenty to play for.

McLaren and Ferrari will go head-to-head for the final time to determine the destination of this year's constructors' title, while the next instalment of a fierce battle for the sixth spot in the standings is also set to resume.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda will be in action in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Ayumu Iwasa will replace Tsunoda for Friday's first practice session

RB F1 prospect handed chance to impress

Alpine currently occupy P6 in the constructors' ahead of Haas, while RB remain firmly in the mix in eighth position.

And going into this weekend's event, the latter has opted to make a change to their driver lineup, with Red Bull junior driver Ayumu Iwasa set to come in for compatriot Yuki Tsunoda for Friday's FP1.

The Japanese racer got his first taste of F1 in Suzuka earlier this year, having replaced Daniel Ricciardo in FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix where he featured alongside Tsunoda.

Ricciardo has since departed the team, but now Iwasa will get a second opportunity this term to impress behind the wheel at the junior Red Bull team, this time with Liam Lawson as a benchmark to compare against before handing the car back to Tsunoda for the rest of the weekend.

Aged 23, Iwasa is predicted to have a big future in motorsport, having impressed in both F2 and the Super Formula over the past two seasons.

Writing on his X page, he said: "Very very excited to jump in VCARB 01 again this weekend!"

