RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
Visa Cash App RB have confirmed a change to their driver lineup at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Formula 1 season will draw to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, with a number of teams going into the finale with plenty to play for.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role
READ MORE: Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation
McLaren and Ferrari will go head-to-head for the final time to determine the destination of this year's constructors' title, while the next instalment of a fierce battle for the sixth spot in the standings is also set to resume.
READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation
RB F1 prospect handed chance to impress
Alpine currently occupy P6 in the constructors' ahead of Haas, while RB remain firmly in the mix in eighth position.
And going into this weekend's event, the latter has opted to make a change to their driver lineup, with Red Bull junior driver Ayumu Iwasa set to come in for compatriot Yuki Tsunoda for Friday's FP1.
The Japanese racer got his first taste of F1 in Suzuka earlier this year, having replaced Daniel Ricciardo in FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix where he featured alongside Tsunoda.
Ricciardo has since departed the team, but now Iwasa will get a second opportunity this term to impress behind the wheel at the junior Red Bull team, this time with Liam Lawson as a benchmark to compare against before handing the car back to Tsunoda for the rest of the weekend.
Aged 23, Iwasa is predicted to have a big future in motorsport, having impressed in both F2 and the Super Formula over the past two seasons.
Writing on his X page, he said: "Very very excited to jump in VCARB 01 again this weekend!"
Who’s ready to see @ayumuiwasa_cars take the VCARB 01 for a spin in FP1 this weekend? 💨#F1 #VCARB #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/85k8HUHkjM— Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) December 3, 2024
READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star BACKS Hamilton as new F1 team choice sparks controversy
- 20 minutes ago
RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes release Hamilton statement over team exit
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen admission sparks UNUSUAL Red Bull second driver demand
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms
- Today 18:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec