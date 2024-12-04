Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation

It has been confirmed that there will be a change to the schedule at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2024 season is set to reach its conclusion at the Yas Marina Circuit, with much still to play for across the grid.

Max Verstappen may have already wrapped up the drivers' championship, but the destination of the constructors' title has yet to be confirmed, with both McLaren and Ferrari set for a final-day showdown.

Further back on the grid, the battle for sixth spot is also set to resume.

Alpine - boosted by Pierre Gasly's fifth-place finish in Qatar - currently hold a five-point advantage over Haas, with VCARB also still firmly in contention.

McLaren and Ferrari will battle for the 2024 F1 constructors' title in Abu Dhabi

The 2024 F1 Academy will reach its conclusion at Yas Marina Circuit

Extra race added for Abu Dhabi finale

The F2 campaign also draws to a close this weekend, as does the F1 Academy, with those participating in the latter series set for a busier few days than anticipated.

An additional race has been added to the all-female competition schedule, a week after an event was cancelled in Qatar due to substantial barrier damage.

A statement on the F1 Academy website read: "The amended schedule will see Free Practice and Qualifying take place on Friday at 09:50 and 18:35 local time (GMT+4) respectively.

Abbi Pulling was crowned champion in Qatar last weekend

"Two races will follow on Saturday, with Race 1 at 12:15 and Race 2 at 20:15.

"Race 3 will get underway at 11:15 on Sunday morning, with all three races lasting for 30 minutes plus one lap.

"After the 30-minute Qualifying session, the drivers’ third-best time will determine the grid for Race 3, with their fastest and second-fastest times setting grids for Race 1 and Race 2 as usual.

"Two points will be awarded to the drivers who are shown in pole position on the final starting grid for each of the three races.

"All three races will award full points on a sliding scale from 25 points for the win, down to one point for P10."

Brit Abbi Pulling will go into the event as champion, after winning an incredible seven of the 11 races held in 2024.

Following the cancellation of Round 6's Race 2 in Lusail on Sunday afternoon, F1 Academy have confirmed that a third race will be added to the schedule for the final round of the 2024 season in Yas Marina.



Swipe to see the new schedule ➡



— F1 Academy (@f1academy) December 3, 2024

