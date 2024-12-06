close global

F1 News Today: Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT as F1 team confirm early release

An ex-Formula 1 star has hit out at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over his decision to bring in Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Williams confirm early release as race plans unveiled

Williams have announced an early release ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025 season

A Formula 1 team have announced a significant change ahead of next season.

Axed F1 star reveals DRASTIC career change in social media post

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has revealed a drastic career change in a light-hearted social media post.

Red Bull star signs NEW contract in official statement

A Red Bull racing star has signed a new full-time contract with his team ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed BOOST as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed BOOST as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce 2025 release as EXIT officially confirmed

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
