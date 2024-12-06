Red Bull team announce HUGE signing for 2025
A Red Bull Formula 1 team have announced a new partnership ahead of the 2025 season.
Red Bull's sister team VCARB have already changed their driver lineup in 2024, with Liam Lawson replacing Daniel Ricciardo back in September.
However, the team are still yet to officially confirm their 2025 driver lineup, with the speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's future with the main team likely having a bearing on the decision-making.
The team currently sit eighth in the constructors' standings, but still have an outside chance of rising as high as sixth at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.
VCARB reveal new sponsor
Ahead of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, VCARB have announced a new signing for 2025, with a new partnership set to lead to a change in their livery.
VCARB have announced a new sponsorship deal with airline Hahnair, with their logo expected to feature on the team's car design next season.
In an official statement, VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies said: "We are excited to partner with Hahnair as we navigate through this extensive racing calendar.
"Their specialised services will greatly support our logistical capabilities, ensuring that our team operates at peak efficiency throughout the season."
CEO Peter Bayer said on the new deal: "The partnership will enable the team to efficiently manage travel logistics, not only between races but also addressing the challenges posed by the distance between our aero engineers based in the UK and our factory in Italy."
