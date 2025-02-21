F1 team test TWO different cars

A Formula 1 team have tested two different cars, as their preparations for the 2025 campaign ramp up.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain is now less than a week away, before the racing action gets started in Melbourne next month.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen HITS LIMIT with FIA swearing debacle as star departure confirmed

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

The starting grid at Albert Park will have an unfamiliar look, with just two teams (McLaren and Aston Martin) starting the 2025 season with the same driver pairing that started 2024.

Four rookies are set to feature, including Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto at Mercedes, Alpine and Sauber respectively.

Each team revealed their new-look liveries at the F1 live launch event in London

There will be a host of new faces on the grid in 2025

To shop official VCARB F1 merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.

Imola stages special test run

There will also be a new face alongside defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen, as Liam Lawson prepares to prove the team were right to give him the opportunity to take over from the departed Sergio Perez.

Excitement is already building ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut after the seven-time world champion's blockbuster move from Mercedes during the off-season, while the man he replaced at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz, will embark on a new challenge at Williams.

Fans were given a glimpse of each team's livery for the 2025 campaign at a special F1 launch event earlier this week, and in the days which have followed, many of the drivers have been putting their new vehicles through their paces on track.

Respected F1 photographer Kym Illman was on hand at the Imola circuit to see Yuki Tsunoda behind the wheel of the new-look VCARB, while his new team-mate Isack Hadjar drove an older, camouflaged edition.

Posting an image of the pair on X, Illman asked 'car buffs' if they were able to successfully identify what model the F1 rookie was operating.