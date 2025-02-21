close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team test TWO different cars

F1 team test TWO different cars

F1 team test TWO different cars

F1 team test TWO different cars

A Formula 1 team have tested two different cars, as their preparations for the 2025 campaign ramp up.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain is now less than a week away, before the racing action gets started in Melbourne next month.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen HITS LIMIT with FIA swearing debacle as star departure confirmed

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

The starting grid at Albert Park will have an unfamiliar look, with just two teams (McLaren and Aston Martin) starting the 2025 season with the same driver pairing that started 2024.

Four rookies are set to feature, including Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto at Mercedes, Alpine and Sauber respectively.

Each team revealed their new-look liveries at the F1 live launch event in London
There will be a host of new faces on the grid in 2025

To shop official VCARB F1 merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.

Imola stages special test run

There will also be a new face alongside defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen, as Liam Lawson prepares to prove the team were right to give him the opportunity to take over from the departed Sergio Perez.

Excitement is already building ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut after the seven-time world champion's blockbuster move from Mercedes during the off-season, while the man he replaced at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz, will embark on a new challenge at Williams.

Fans were given a glimpse of each team's livery for the 2025 campaign at a special F1 launch event earlier this week, and in the days which have followed, many of the drivers have been putting their new vehicles through their paces on track.

Respected F1 photographer Kym Illman was on hand at the Imola circuit to see Yuki Tsunoda behind the wheel of the new-look VCARB, while his new team-mate Isack Hadjar drove an older, camouflaged edition.

Posting an image of the pair on X, Illman asked 'car buffs' if they were able to successfully identify what model the F1 rookie was operating.

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

1624 votes

READ MORE: Verstappen gives Kelly Piquet baby update after tribute made

Related

Formula 1 FIA F1 Headlines Verstappen Bahrain Melbourne
Red Bull team announce NEW signing in official statement
Latest F1 News

Red Bull team announce NEW signing in official statement

  • January 18, 2025 19:12
Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

  • January 13, 2025 22:56

Latest News

Williams

Williams star issues contract update in 2025 team-mate talks

  • 37 minutes ago
Red Bull

F1 star reveals next target following BRUTAL Red Bull snub

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team test TWO different cars

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren

Lando Norris delivers DEFIANT championship statement after McLaren boost

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen HITS LIMIT with FIA swearing debacle as star departure confirmed

  • Today 10:01
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm MAJOR regulation change ahead of 2025 season

  • Today 09:55
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x