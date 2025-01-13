Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

Red Bull junior star Arvid Lindblad has gone behind the wheel of some impressive F1 machinery for the first time, a recent video has revealed.

Lindblad is an up-and-coming star, last year competing in Formula 3, where he won four races on the way to a P4 finish in the championship overall.

Ahead of 2025, the British youngster has been promoted, too, set to race in Formula 2 with Campos Racing.

And, at just 17 years old, he was trusted behind the wheel of a championship-winning Red Bull car at a show run in Houston, Texas, in late 2024.

Arvid Lindblad ahead of an F3 race in 2024

Arvid Lindblad is a Red Bull junior driver

Lindblad makes Red Bull show run debut

In a video posted on Red Bull's YouTube channel in recent days, Lindblad can be seen taking part in Red Bull's Houston show run back in September, ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Prior to the event, Lindblad had never even driven F1 machinery but ended up doing so and making his first Red Bull show run appearance all within a short space of time.

Both Lindblad and Red Bull legend David Coulthard took to the track at the Houstin event, driving an RB7 and RB8 respectively. Coulthard's RB7 was kitted out in a Red Bull livery, and Lindblad's RB8 in Visa Cash App RB colours.

On a temporarily built track surrounding Discover Green in Houston, the pair put on a show, producing burnouts and doughnuts much to the fans' delight.

“I scared myself a little bit there if I’m honest,” he quickly told Coulthard when he returned to the pits.

After getting out of the car, he added: “It was great fun and I was loving the crowd, loving the car and trying to put on a good show for the fans.”

