F1 News Today: Ricciardo TALKS emerge as Red Bull signing bombshell delivered

A brutal verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 axing has been provided, as team talks emerge.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull BOMBSHELL drops as Perez ‘agreement’ revealed over stunning comeback

A Red Bull bombshell has dropped over a stunning comeback for Sergio Perez in a fresh 'agreement'.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

A Formula 1 legend has suggested that Max Verstappen may retire early, as he raised doubts over the health of the four-time world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner THRASHED by Wolff as F1 rivals deliver huge blow

The rivalry between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff has taken a new twist heading into 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star makes STUNNING racing return

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has made a stunning return to racing, excelling in a new category.

➡️ READ MORE

Related