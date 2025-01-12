Axed F1 star makes STUNNING racing return

Axed Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has made a stunning return to racing, excelling in a new category.

Bottas was sacked from his role at the Sauber-owned team at the end of 2024, alongside team-mate Zhou Guanyu, as they made way for the incoming Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Ahead of their transition to Audi in 2026, the Hinwil outfit have opted for the vast experience of the in-form Hulkenberg to partner recently-crowned F2 champion Bortoleto, as they try to get themselves out of the bottom of the constructors' championship standings in 2025.

The team change means Bottas has been displaced, confirming his absence from the F1 grid in 2025, although he has recently signed a contract to become Mercedes' reserve driver.

Bottas achieves stunning race result

Opportunities for Bottas to return to a full-time F1 seat within the next few seasons are likely to be few and far between, but he has been linked with a number of other motorsport series, as well as a move to Cadillac in 2026.

The incoming new F1 team have confirmed that they want an experienced F1 racer to sit alongside a young American talent when they arrive in the sport, putting the likes of Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez right on their radar.

In the meantime, however, Bottas is enjoying the new freedom that his off-track role with Mercedes offers, taking part in a completely different racing category in his spare time.

Bottas is a keen cyclist, and his partner Tiffany Cromwell is a professional Australian road and gravel cyclist, with the pair often sharing their on-track exploits via social media.

The couple took part in an official championship race during the weekend, competing in the Australian National Championships Gran Fondo event.

Bottas managed to finish 19th in his 35-39 year old age group, a field of runners that was over 700 strong.

Australian F1 photographer Kym Illman snapped a number of pictures of Bottas on the route, revealing more details of his ride.

