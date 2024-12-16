FIA honour F1 star after HISTORIC achievement

The FIA have awarded an up-and-coming Formula 1 star for a record achievement following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Many motorsport series, including F1, are now enjoying the winter break following the season finale in Abu Dhabi last weekend, with stars of the track taking the opportunity to rest and recuperate as anticipation builds ahead of 2025.

The 2025 F1 season promises to deliver a whole host of exciting debuts for recently promoted rookie drivers eager to leave a memorable first impression in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Following Lewis Hamilton's announcement ahead of the 2024 season that he would be leaving Mercedes to instead start a new chapter at Ferrari, the F1 silly season kicked into gear much earlier than usual.

At the other end of the spectrum, F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto was the final rookie to be announced as being promoted to F1, having signed a contract with Sauber ahead of their transition into Audi in 2026.

F1 champion Fernando Alonso is Gabriel Bortoleto's manager

Gabriel Bortoleto has now won both the F3 and F2 championships as a rookie

Bortoleto officially crowned F2 champion

Unlike the 2024 F1 season, the F2 drivers' championship battle provided a race down to the wire heading into Abu Dhabi.

However, following a bizarre fault which counted Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar out of the season finale before it had even begun, Bortoleto secured the title, continuing his record run of impressive rookie drives.

After winning the 2023 F3 championship in his first season, the 20-year-old progressed to F2 where he has now completed the same feat as a rookie, entering the history books.

Doing the same in F1 will be significantly harder, but with the guidance of two-time champion Fernando Alonso as his manager, expectations are certainly high ahead of the young star's debut in 2025.

One final trip was necessary for the stars of motorsport this year as the season champions from a variety of FIA series headed to Rwanda to collect their trophies in the official award ceremony.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen picked up his fourth consecutive title after winning the F1 championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, while Bortoleto was honoured for his achievements.

The sport's governing body posted to their official account on social media platform 'X' to share the celebrations.

Gabriel Bortoleto is crowned 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship, achieving remarkable back-to-back rookie-season triumphs in both FIA F3 and FIA F2, forging his place in motorsport history alongside Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri.#FIAAwards2024 #F2 pic.twitter.com/2dUi3EP7Va — FIA (@fia) December 13, 2024

