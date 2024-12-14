Official verdict on Perez Red Bull move announced

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has received a big boost at the FIA awards as speculation over his Red Bull future continues to swirl.

The 2024 season has consisted of a series of woeful performances for the Mexican star who, aside from a few podium appearances at the start of the season, has suffered a dramatic downturn in form this campaign.

Since extending his contract with Red Bull, Perez has made multiple Q1 exits and his lack of points has contributed to his team’s third-place finish in the constructors’ championship.

By the end of the season, the Mexican trailed world champion and team-mate Max Verstappen by a staggering 285 points.

Sergio Perez finished well behind Max Verstappen in 2024

Sergio Perez is under pressure

Sergio Perez receives FIA award

Red Bull's demise in the constructors' standings has sparked fresh speculation over Perez's future within the team even though he has a contract for next season.

A decision on whether or not he will stay was set to be made after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, according to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko. That decision, if made, is yet to be announced, but in the meantime, the Mexican has received a timely confidence boost.

Following the end of the 2024 season, F1's stars headed to Rwanda for the FIA's annual prize-giving ceremony. Alongside awarding the drivers’ and constructors’ trophies, a prize for ‘Action of the Year’ was dished out, with three drivers nominated.

Sergio Perez has received an award from the FIA

In the end, the prize went to Perez for his overtake during the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

As Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso battled for third place in that race, Perez swept in to overtake them both on the inside, a move which received 60% of the vote ahead of rivals Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon.

“That was really an exciting race! Thanks to all for voting!” the Mexican wrote on his Instagram after receiving the accolade.

