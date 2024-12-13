FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Formula 1's governing body has released the official 2025 entry list, confirming driver numbers and team-mates across the grid for next season.

With Red Bull still expected to drop Sergio Perez before the pinnacle of motorsport returns next March, all eyes are likely to be on who is officially listed as Max Verstappen's team-mate by the FIA.

The Dutchman secured his fourth consecutive F1 championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but Red Bull were unable to take home the constructors' title as well, with Perez's run of poor performances dragging the team down to third place in the team standings.

With a DNF at the season finale in Abu Dhabi last time out, Perez's chances of retaining his seat now look thin, with team principal Christian Horner confirming discussions around Perez's future would take place following the season's conclusion.

Sergio Perez has been Max Verstappen's team-mate since 2021

RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda both have a chance at replacing Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull team change confirmed for 2025

Now, however, the FIA have confirmed the 2025 entry list in an official release, with Perez still named as Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull for next season.

While both Verstappen and Perez are still entered as Red Bull drivers for 2025, it must be noted the entry list is simply provisional and subject to change ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025.

The official FIA list has likely been complied using the driver contracts that currently stand for 2025, which would explain why the Mexican racer is listed given he is currently contracted with Red Bull until 2026.

The junior team's lineup also reflects the current contract awarded to star driver Yuki Tsunoda, with his team-mate not named, the entry list instead declaring the name TBC - to be confirmed.

Whilst this also reflects Tsunoda's current contract, the 2025 list could further support reports that Tsunoda's 2024 team-mate Liam Lawson is set to replace Perez and race alongside Verstappen to complete Red Bull's driver lineup for next year.

