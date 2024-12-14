Jos Verstappen drops Red Bull BOMBSHELL as 2025 debate rages on

Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has dropped a bombshell regarding Red Bull's leadership dynamic as the team debates a key decision ahead of the 2025 season.

The team where Max has secured all four of his titles in the sport are currently facing a dilemma over their 2025 driver line-up, with reports suggesting the team bosses are unable to agree on a partner for their star driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with NEW setback as F1 star admits Mercedes exit MISTAKE

READ MORE: FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Despite issues both on and off track for Red Bull in 2025, Verstappen secured this season's title following success at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but Red Bull were unable to emulate the Dutchman's victory as a team, only managing P3 in the constructors' championship.

Arguably, this was due to Verstappen's struggling teammate Sergio Perez, with Red Bull unable to take home the double as they had previously done in 2022 and 2023.

Although Perez hasn't officially been dropped by Christian Horner's outfit just yet, there is huge speculation that he could leave ahead of 2025 despite having a contract for next season.

Sergio Perez is under pressure at Red Bull

RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are aiming for Red Bull spot

READ MORE: Red Bull star issues statement following 2025 lineup confirmation

Verstappen delivers Marko leadership boost claim

Despite the ongoing speculation, Jos Verstappen believes the team are in good hands moving forward.

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Verstappen's father and former F1 driver Jos claimed Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is 'on top' of decisions at the former constructors' champions.

Jos Verstappen has spoken highly of Helmut Marko's leadership within Red Bull

"I do have that feeling. Top advisor Helmut Marko also seems to have more influence again and I think that is a good thing. The team is now growing closer together again," Verstappen declared.

"There have been a lot of changes within the team. Some people have new roles. I do feel that the team needs to prove itself again. And that they need to show that we are still fast. That is important to us. That is also Max's attitude.

"The pressure is on and that is how it should be. It is up to the team to show that they have kept the right people and can build a fast car again."

If Verstappen's claim that Marko is more at the helm of the team's leadership proves true, it could prove influential in the team's driver line-up decision for 2025.

Marko has spoken in favour of promoting Yuki Tsunoda.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'favourite' for SHOCK F1 comeback

Related