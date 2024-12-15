2025 contract decision CONFIRMED for dazzling F1 partnership

A contract extension for a dazzling Formula 1 partnership has been officially confirmed following doubts over its future.

The 2024 F1 season concluded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend, with the sport now heading into the winter break to give drivers a chance to rest and recuperate and provide teams with time chance to evaluate their own driver contracts for the following season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues team EXIT statement as Ferrari revelation emerges

READ MORE: FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Despite their technically only being one spot available on the 2025 grid with Red Bull's junior team RB, talks of team switches and contract terminations are rife, with a decision expected imminently over Sergio Perez's future in F1.

Although Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive victory with Christian Horner's outfit in 2024, Red Bull were unable to secure the constructors' title, mostly as a result of Perez's consistent poor form across the season.

Red Bull are set to announce a decision over Sergio Perez's contract before the 2025 season begins

Max Verstappen is now a four-time champion after adding more trophies to his collection in 2024

READ MORE: Stunning $150 MILLION F1 return hinted

F1 exhibition confirmed for 2025 UK extension

One contract which has already been confirmed is the dazzling official F1 exhibition which remains open to the public in the heart of London.

Despite originally only being open until December 2024, the F1 exhibition has now confirmed their London residency will extend until March 2025, with a whole host of dates now available to book online.

The showstopping exhibition arrived at the ExCel Centre in London back in August this year, offering fun for all the family, whether you prefer the classic days of F1 or the shiny new Drive to Survive era of the sport.

A stand-out exhibit on show at the event is the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas which infamously burst into flames at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix and featured heavily in the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

The F1 exhibition is currently home to the championship-winning RB16B, piloted by Max Verstappen to his first title win

The event also showcases a UK exclusive in partnership with the Silverstone Museum to pay homage to the British Grand Prix, with the iconic trophy lifted by Lewis Hamilton himself currently on display.

The exhibition offers a unique insight into the iconic cars, rivalries and rich history of the sport, with interactive elements, spine-tingling visual content and iconic memorabilia on show in the UK for a limited time only.

Hoping for an experience like no other through a close-up look at the rich history of Formula 1? Click here to book your tickets for the F1 Exhibition London for 2024 and 2025.

READ MORE: Official verdict on Perez Red Bull move announced

Related