Red Bull F1 star OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as both drivers crash
Red Bull star Sergio Perez is out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a chaotic start at the Yas Marina Circuit.
After a dramatic start that involved a first-corner crash between Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, just moments later, Perez came to a halt in the final sector on the track, parking his car up and bringing out the Virtual Safety Car (VSC).
This came after the Mexican was involved in a spin, with Valtteri Bottas making contact with him and later given a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident.
With huge pressure mounting over Perez's future with Red Bull, it is far from the ideal ending to the season for the Mexican star.
Disaster for Sergio Perez
Perez registering a DNF in the season finale just about sums up what has been a miserable campaign for the Mexican driver.
Despite starting strongly with Red Bull looking to have a dominant car once again, things have gone horribly wrong from the Chinese Grand Prix onwards.
The race in April was Perez's last podium, and shockingly, the Mexican driver has not registered a top-five grand prix finish since the Miami Grand Prix back in May.
As a result, Red Bull sit third in the constructors' standings, with huge speculation surrounding Perez's future within the team.
The Mexican has remained adamant he will be at Red Bull next season, but reports have suggested the team could be set to part ways with their driver after the race in Abu Dhabi.
