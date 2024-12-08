close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce last-minute Hamilton change as investigation launched at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

An official FIA announcement has revealed that Mercedes have made a late change to Lewis Hamilton's car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a late investigation for an F1 star after qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident

Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was delayed due to an unusual incident at the Yas Marina Circuit.

LIVID Wolff slams Horner amid Verstappen & Russell 'BULLY' saga

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has hit out at his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner as the feud between Max Verstappen and George Russell continues to escalate.

Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update

A Sky F1 presenter has revealed why they are not present at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, issuing an update on their health.

