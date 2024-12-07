F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was delayed due to an unusual incident at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Q2 was pushed back a few minutes, following an incident which saw Lewis Hamilton fall to a Q1 exit in his final race with Mercedes.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as MAJOR absence confirmed at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Kevin Magnussen cut the corner at Turn 14 in order to get out of the way of several cars that were on their flying laps, but knocked over a bollard.
That bollard then got lodged under Hamilton's car as he attempted to finish his lap and get out of Q1.
The second qualifying session then faced a short delay as marshals worked to replace the bollard.
Bizarre issue forces qualifying delay
Magnussen's error only caused a five-minute delay to proceedings, but it did cap off what was an action-packed Q1.
READ MORE: Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
Sergio Perez was frustrated after having a lap time deleted, before it was later reinstated, helping him to get into Q2, but using an extra set of tyres that he didn't need to use because of the mistake.
Hamilton's struggles continued, and he will start his final race as a Mercedes driver down in 18th.
The seven-time champion is set to move to Ferrari from next season, ending his highly-successful 12-season spell with the Brackley outfit.
READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter ABSENT from Abu Dhabi GP with health update
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton OUT in shock early exit as Red Bull star has decision overturned at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 star issues MAJOR health update after FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 35 minutes ago
FIA announce LATE investigation for F1 star at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star to start LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after double disaster
- 2 hours ago
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying delayed after freak accident
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton ROCKED by bizarre issue in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix nightmare
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec