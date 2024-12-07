F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as Verstappen makes HUGE announcement
F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as Verstappen makes HUGE announcement
Lewis Hamilton has been given an official FIA verdict after an investigation into an incident involving Lando Norris during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post
Max Verstappen has announced via his Instagram page that he is to become a father for the first time.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child
Kelly Piquet has shared a heartfelt message of support to her Instagram followers, following the announcement that she is pregnant with Max Verstappen's first child.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star issues Verstappen Horner EXIT claim in astonishing rant
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has made a stunning claim regarding Max Verstappen's role in trying to remove Red Bull team principal Christian Horner from his position.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title
Max Verstappen has been tipped to have a massive influence in deciding the destination of this year's Formula 1 constructors' championship.
➡️ READ MOREy6tyū
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 7 minutes ago
FIA CONFIRM latest exit as staff continue to leave F1 governing body
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as Verstappen makes HUGE announcement
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:27
F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child
- Yesterday 22:57
Mercedes star issues Verstappen Horner EXIT claim in astonishing rant
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec