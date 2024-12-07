F1 News Today: FIA announce Hamilton verdict as Verstappen makes HUGE announcement

Lewis Hamilton has been given an official FIA verdict after an investigation into an incident involving Lando Norris during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post

Max Verstappen has announced via his Instagram page that he is to become a father for the first time.

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

Kelly Piquet has shared a heartfelt message of support to her Instagram followers, following the announcement that she is pregnant with Max Verstappen's first child.

Mercedes star issues Verstappen Horner EXIT claim in astonishing rant

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has made a stunning claim regarding Max Verstappen's role in trying to remove Red Bull team principal Christian Horner from his position.

Verstappen 'DIVE BOMB' tipped to decide constructors' title

Max Verstappen has been tipped to have a massive influence in deciding the destination of this year's Formula 1 constructors' championship.

➡️ READ MOREy6tyū

