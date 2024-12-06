close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

Kelly Piquet has shared a heartfelt message of support to her Instagram followers, following the announcement that she is pregnant with Max Verstappen's first child.

Following a media day in which Verstappen was labelled a 'bully' by Mercedes star George Russell, the four-time world champion took to social media before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend to announce that partner Piquet was pregnant.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement verdict emerges as team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

The pair have been together since 2020, although their relationship was not made public until 2021.

Piquet is a Brazilian model, and is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

Several of Verstappen's colleagues and rivals took to Instagram to congratulate Verstappen and Piquet on their happy news, in the comments section of the original post that has now received over two million likes.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020
Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Verstappen and Piquet expecting a baby

Piquet herself shared the post to her Instagram story, issuing a heartfelt message to her supporters reminding them that these announcements don't always evoke happy feelings: "Cannot express how happy we are," she said. "Thank you for all of the sweet warm messages.

"I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child. While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this. If that's you, I'm sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way."

Verstappen's fellow countryman and former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde commented on Verstappen's post with a warning to fellow racers: "Verstappen-Piquet, all the other kids go karting can pack their bag. Congrats to you two♥️".

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso commented: "Congratulations !!", while Esteban Ocon, former Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri also sent messages of congratulations to the couple.

One of Verstappen's colleagues, Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, commented: "So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️".

Meanwhile, Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey reiterated Van der Garde's comments about the couple's unborn baby potentially becoming a racing star: "Congratulations! 🎉 What an incredible gene pool of racing talent! ❤️😍".

READ MORE: F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes George Russell Hamilton Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Kelly Piquet
Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post
Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 06:00

Latest News

GPFans Recap

FIA announce HUGE penalty as Red Bull confirm massive 2025 signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 4 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star issues Verstappen Horner EXIT claim in astonishing rant

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce Hamilton and Norris penalty VERDICT at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:57
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen NIGHTMARE at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after major FIA penalty

  • Yesterday 15:02
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x