F1 stars and MORE congratulate Verstappen on first child

Kelly Piquet has shared a heartfelt message of support to her Instagram followers, following the announcement that she is pregnant with Max Verstappen's first child.

Following a media day in which Verstappen was labelled a 'bully' by Mercedes star George Russell, the four-time world champion took to social media before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend to announce that partner Piquet was pregnant.

The pair have been together since 2020, although their relationship was not made public until 2021.

Piquet is a Brazilian model, and is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

Several of Verstappen's colleagues and rivals took to Instagram to congratulate Verstappen and Piquet on their happy news, in the comments section of the original post that has now received over two million likes.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Verstappen and Piquet expecting a baby

Piquet herself shared the post to her Instagram story, issuing a heartfelt message to her supporters reminding them that these announcements don't always evoke happy feelings: "Cannot express how happy we are," she said. "Thank you for all of the sweet warm messages.

"I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child. While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this. If that's you, I'm sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way."

Verstappen's fellow countryman and former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde commented on Verstappen's post with a warning to fellow racers: "Verstappen-Piquet, all the other kids go karting can pack their bag. Congrats to you two♥️".

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso commented: "Congratulations !!", while Esteban Ocon, former Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri also sent messages of congratulations to the couple.

One of Verstappen's colleagues, Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas, commented: "So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️".

Meanwhile, Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey reiterated Van der Garde's comments about the couple's unborn baby potentially becoming a racing star: "Congratulations! 🎉 What an incredible gene pool of racing talent! ❤️😍".

