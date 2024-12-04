Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

Ferrari Formula 1 team are set to make a driver swap at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after confirming they will make a historic change for the season finale.

Following the final race of 2024, the current Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were set to part ways after it was announced early this year that Lewis Hamilton would be joining the Scuderia for 2025 and beyond.

Ferrari enter the upcoming weekend with some positive momentum, having gained ground on their rivals in Qatar last time out.

The winners of this year's constructors' title remains unknown, with McLaren holding a slender 21-point advantage over the Scuderia heading into the showpiece at Yas Marina.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark the final race for quite a few drivers on the grid, with many team switches and driver lineup changes already confirmed for 2025.

After 12 years with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton will depart to Ferrari, making this weekend his last with Mercedes.

Ferrari brothers team up

Sunday's grand prix will present Carlos Sainz with an opportunity to end his spell at the team on a high, with the Spaniard set to join Williams in 2025, a switch triggered as a result of the Scuderia signing Lewis Hamilton.

But before he features for the final time in red, Sainz will vacate his seat for FP1, a move which will see history made, with Arthur Leclerc forming one-half of a special driver lineup alongside elder brother Charles.

The youngster came through the ranks as part of the Ferrari Academy, and after spells in F3 and F2, became the team's development driver.

Leclerc is no stranger to driving an F1 car, having conducted tests in Barcelona and Fiorano earlier this year, while he has also enjoyed race victories in both the European Le Mans Series and the Italian GT Championship.

The pair will be the first brothers to share the track in a grand prix session since Michael and Ralf Schumacher last competed together in 2006.

Making Formula 1 history 👑@Charles_leclerc and @arthur_leclerc7 will be taking part in Friday’s FP1 season as team-mates. You won't want to miss this 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lgUU2WAk7v — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 4, 2024

