F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina Circuit

Formula 1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Whilst Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers' championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the constructors' battle is set to go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi with both McLaren and Ferrari still in contention for glory heading into the season finale.

Ferrari are now only 21 points behind McLaren in the standings, despite the Woking-based outfit holding the upper hand pace-wise at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Red Bull finds themselves out of the constructors' fight and unable to defend their crown despite Max Verstappen's victory in Qatar, with his team-mate Sergio Perez failing to score a single point across the weekend in Lusail.

This weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will also mark Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes ahead of his move to Ferrari, making it an even more exciting occasion.

Hamilton would love to end his career with the Silver Arrows on a high, but with Max Verstappen eyeing a 10th win of the season and it all to play for in the constructors' championship, the seven-time champion is likely to face tough competition under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit.

With that said, here is how the weather currently looks for this weekend's race.

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his last race with Mercedes this weekend

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, December 6: FP1 & FP2

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 29 degrees Celsius during FP1, which starts at 1:30pm local time. Meanwhile, there is just a 5% chance of rain during the session.

Wind gusts, however, are expected to get up to 22mph, and there will be 41% humidity.

For FP2 at 5pm, the temperature will drop but the humidity will rise. The chances of rain remain low, though.

Saturday, December 7: FP3 & Qualifying

The weather will be similar to Friday for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, with temperatures remaining at around 29 degrees Celsius for the final practice session.

There will also be a low chance of rain and wind speeds of 25mph, with temperatures dropping once again as the evening progresses.

It will be 24 degrees Celsius for qualifying with humidity rising to 76% by the end of the session.

Once again, there is a very small chance of rain currently forecast at 5%.

Sunday, December 8: Race

Yet again, weather conditions are likely to be dry with little to no chance of rain.

That means that when the lights go out at 5pm local time at the Yas Marina Circuit, temperatures will be as high as 30 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 20mph.

Be sure to keep an eye on this article throughout the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race week as we keep the above information updated.

