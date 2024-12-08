Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton asked for a Mercedes farewell tribute to be removed from his car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion’s final race with Mercedes will not pass without sufficient fanfare, after Hamilton enjoyed a period of dominance and six world titles with the team.

Hamilton has already received a touching tribute from the team, where they organised a surprise outing in his previous cars at Silverstone.

The 39-year-old once again jumped into the 2013, 2014 and 2018 iterations of the Mercedes, with the last two helping Hamilton achieve world title success.

Lewis Hamilton leaves behind an incredible legacy at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton achieved six world titles with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton makes brutal decision during FP3 in Abu Dhabi

In another tribute for the champion, the team introduced an inspirational sticker to his cockpit, however Hamilton asked for it to be removed prior to the session.

“Sticker update, it’s been removed,” Ted Kravitz revealed on Sky Sports.

“It was ‘every team needs a dream’, because it was placed at the bulk head, just beyond the steering wheel lights, the top of the steering wheel.

“Now the Mercedes doesn’t have a windscreen anymore, when they changed that front bulk head they made it so they don’t actually have a windscreen anymore, but on George’s car, the people who do the magic can switch to George’s car, it’s still on George’s car, the inspirational sticker.

“But I can understand that it might be distracting for Lewis as it is bang 100% in the eyeline of when he’s going from outside track to steering wheel and dash display.”

In a later joke about team-mate George Russell’s ongoing feud with Max Verstappen, Kravitz said: “George seems to have no problem [with the sticker], maybe they should change George’s to ‘every action that happens needs somebody to get angry about it if it’s Max Verstappen'.”

