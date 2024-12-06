FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 team in huge blow
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 team in huge blow
A Formula 1 team have been slammed with a double penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.
F1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit for the final race of the season this weekend, as the constructors' championship battle between McLaren and Ferrari comes to a head.
Max Verstappen has already sealed the drivers' championship, while Red Bull are out of the battle for the championship double, but many other teams still have plenty to play for.
Alpine, Haas and VCARB are embroiled in a battle for sixth in the constructors' standings, a position that would come with a hefty financial boost for whichever outfit manages the feat.
Williams hit with double penalty
Strictly speaking, Williams are also mathematically still in that battle for sixth, but would need a one-two for their drivers to have any hope, currently sat down in ninth in the championship with just 17 points.
Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant midway through the season, and has impressed team principal James Vowles, but it has been a largely disappointing campaign for the Grove-based outfit.
Now, their chances of finishing the season on a high have taken another almighty blow, with both of their drivers set to be given penalties at the Abu Dhabi GP.
In an official document, the FIA announced that Williams have had to change the gearbox in both Colapinto and Alex Albon's car, with both drivers having reached their maximum gearbox usage.
This will trigger an automatic five-place grid penalty for both drivers, not helping Colapinto in particular, as he attempts to try and play himself into contention for a future full-time seat on the F1 grid.
