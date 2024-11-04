F1 team set for '$50 MILLION' windfall after major development
One Formula 1 team have put themselves in a position to be a staggering $50 million better off after the Brazilian Grand Prix.
It was a chaotic Sunday in Sao Paulo, with both qualifying and the race taking place just hours apart after Saturday's rainfall saw qualifying postponed.
McLaren star Lando Norris qualified on pole, but in the end, it was Red Bull star and championship rival Max Verstappen that won the race, with the Dutchman putting in an epic display.
Behind Verstappen, though, there was a major shock, with Alpine finishing in P2 and P3 with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
Alpine shoot up constructors' standings
The shock Alpine double-podium comes during a 2024 campaign that has been pure misery for the team until this point.
On the back foot since the start of the season, Alpine have struggled for pace throughout 2024, and that was reflected in their constructors' championship standings pre-Brazil. Ahead of the race in Sao Paulo, Alpine sat ninth in the constructors' standings, with just 14 points to their name after 20 rounds of action.
However, their stunning display at Interlagos saw them more than triple that tally, adding 35 points to their points total across the weekend.
Two of these came in Saturday's sprint, but a whopping 33 came during the Grand Prix, catapulting the team from ninth in the constructors' to sixth.
As eluded to by Karun Chandhok on commentary of the race, the difference between finishing P9 and P6 in the standings is significant, if Alpine can hang on to it.
“So if Alpine jump from ninth to sixth in the constructors' world championship, this race is a $50 million race for Alpine," Chandhok exclaimed on the live broadcast.
"Let that sink in. A one-off result is going to be worth $50 million if they can hold onto that sixth place."
With three rounds of the season to go, Alpine will be desperate to hold off the challenge of Haas and Alpine behind, who trail the French outfit by just three and five points respectively with three rounds remaining.
