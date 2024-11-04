F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted at an imminent break.
Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media
Red Bull star Max Verstappen hit out at the British media following the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive
After a tough weekend in Sao Paulo, Lewis Hamilton took a major dig at Mercedes after an emotional drive at the Brazilian GP.
Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP
Kelly Piquet has hit out at the treatment of her partner - F1 superstar Max Verstappen.
'McLaren have some GROWING UP to do' - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes
McLaren have been told they have some huge growing up and maturing to do after another chaotic display in Brazil.
F1 Today
- 12 minutes ago
GPFans Recap
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social
- Yesterday 23:12
F1 Legends
- Yesterday 22:30
Latest F1 News
- Yesterday 21:49
Brazilian Grand Prix
Hamilton hints at F1 break after horrific Brazilian GP performance
- Yesterday 20:52
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec