F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted at an imminent break.

Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

Red Bull star Max Verstappen hit out at the British media following the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive

After a tough weekend in Sao Paulo, Lewis Hamilton took a major dig at Mercedes after an emotional drive at the Brazilian GP.

Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP

Kelly Piquet has hit out at the treatment of her partner - F1 superstar Max Verstappen.

'McLaren have some GROWING UP to do' - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes

McLaren have been told they have some huge growing up and maturing to do after another chaotic display in Brazil.

Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Standings: Verstappen vs Norris LATEST as Brazilian GP provides MASSIVE shakeup
F1 Standings: Verstappen vs Norris LATEST as Brazilian GP provides MASSIVE shakeup

  • Yesterday 18:58
Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media

  • 12 minutes ago
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 23:12
Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive

  • Yesterday 22:30
Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

  • Yesterday 21:49
Hamilton hints at F1 break after horrific Brazilian GP performance

  • Yesterday 20:52
