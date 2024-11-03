Hamilton hints at F1 break after horrific Brazilian GP performance

Lewis Hamilton has hinted at taking a break from F1 after a horrific performance at the Brazilian GP, where even his final point paying position was left in doubt after he and Mercedes were placed under an FIA investigation.

The seven-time world champion has entered the final phase of his career at Mercedes, as he gears up to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

However, his final season at the team has been, bar two victories in Silverstone and Spa, plagued with performance difficulties.

The Mercedes star has also been beaten consistently by his team-mate George Russell in qualifying, and Hamilton described the Brazilian GP weekend as one of the worst for the team.

Lewis Hamilton finished the Brazilian GP in P10

Lewis Hamilton was plagued with performance issues in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton endures miserable Brazilian GP

Hamilton failed to make it into Q3 in Brazil, and fought bitterly for the final point of the grand prix as he bemoaned the feeling of his car.

Not only did he criticise Mercedes’ pace but also hinted his desire to exit F1, where he stated he could happily take a holiday after his performance in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton complained about the feeling of his car in Brazil

“We were just slow,” he said to Sky Sports after the race.

“It was really really tough. I wanted to say a big thank you to the guys in the garage because they turned up super early this morning still did a great job throughout the weekend and everyone back at the factory.

“The team could have won also today at least one car was behaving.”

When asked about the challenges he was dealing with his car this weekend

“It's like a plank of wood, no suspension its bouncing on the tyres everywhere I can’t get on the power anywhere its just the worst ride that we’ve ever had particularly through corners it's so stiff.

“But hopefully we won’t have anymore bumpy tracks, I think the last three aren’t so bouncy so I could happily go and take a holiday.”

