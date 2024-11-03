Hamilton under FIA INVESTIGATION after Brazilian GP mishap
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is under FIA investigation at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Both the seven-time world champion and his team-mate George Russell are being scrutinised over their tyre pressures and possible changes made to them after the initial start at Interlagos was abandoned.
An FIA statement read: "On the grid and when the race start was aborted, between the 10 minutes and the 5 minutes signal, on car numbers 63 and 44, the tyre pressures were adjusted (pressure released) with wheels already fitted to the car,"
"As this is in contradiction to TD003 N, items 2. c) and 2. h) i., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."
What did Hamilton and Mercedes do wrong?
It was a bizarre start to proceedings in Brazil, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashing into a sign on the formation lap, and then getting stuck in the gravel.
As a result, not only was Stroll’s day at an end, but the race start also aborted.
Even this caused confusion, with several cars doing another formation lap as a result, something they were later noted and investigated for by the FIA.
After that, the cars returned to the grid, with teams and their mechanics allowed back on the grid to cover their cars.
Crucially, though, they are not supposed to make any changes to their cars, and now, the FIA are investigating whether or not Mercedes did so.
According to the live broadcast commentary team, the infringement appears to be regarding Mercedes making the changes to their tyre pressures whilst the wheels were bolted to the car, with this only permissible when the wheels are not bolted onto the vehicle.
The outcome of their investigation remains to be seen at this stage, with Hamilton currently P11 and Russell P5 as the race remains red-flagged.
