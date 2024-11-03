close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star in major crash as Interlagos sees FIFTH red flag

F1 star in major crash as Interlagos sees FIFTH red flag

F1 star in major crash as Interlagos sees FIFTH red flag

F1 star in major crash as Interlagos sees FIFTH red flag

A fifth red flag has been flown at a hugely chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session this morning.

After crashes earlier in the day for Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon lost control of his car heading into turn one in the final moments of Q3, with a huge crash occurring as a result.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 star crash brings red flag CHAOS at wet Brazilian GP

Albon was able to confirm he was okay over the team radio, but the same did not look as though it could be said for his car, which looked to have suffered big damage.

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto crashed for Williams in qualifying

Williams now face a mammoth task to repair both Albon and Colapinto's cars ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself later today with just hours until lights out in Sao Paulo.

With Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton having been eliminated earlier in the session, it was an odd looking Q3 shootout, missing many big names.

But among the chaos, Norris took pole position heading an all-British front row along with George Russell.

READ MORE: FIA hit Ferrari star with CONTROVERSIAL punishment at Brazilian Grand Prix

Related

Williams Alex Albon Brazilian Grand Prix Franco Colapinto red flag Interlagos
Norris UNHAPPY over victory at Brazilian Grand Prix
McLaren

Norris UNHAPPY over victory at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Big crash forces DRAMATIC Verstappen exit
Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Big crash forces DRAMATIC Verstappen exit

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 star ruled OUT of Brazilian GP in late Interlagos heartbreak

  • 26 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 13 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

  • 59 minutes ago
McLaren

Norris UNHAPPY over victory at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Big crash forces DRAMATIC Verstappen exit

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x