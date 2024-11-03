F1 star in major crash as Interlagos sees FIFTH red flag
A fifth red flag has been flown at a hugely chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session this morning.
After crashes earlier in the day for Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon lost control of his car heading into turn one in the final moments of Q3, with a huge crash occurring as a result.
Albon was able to confirm he was okay over the team radio, but the same did not look as though it could be said for his car, which looked to have suffered big damage.
Williams now face a mammoth task to repair both Albon and Colapinto's cars ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself later today with just hours until lights out in Sao Paulo.
With Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton having been eliminated earlier in the session, it was an odd looking Q3 shootout, missing many big names.
But among the chaos, Norris took pole position heading an all-British front row along with George Russell.
