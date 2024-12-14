Shock 2025 driver REPLACEMENT theory emerges as bold claim made

A former Formula 1 star has delivered a shock 2025 driver transfer theory ahead of the new season with a bold claim made on one current star.

Despite there only technically being one spot left on the grid to be filled over the winter break, you can never be sure when an F1 team is going to decide to scrap a driver's contract and conduct a shock driver switch mid-season.

Williams star Franco Colapinto was thrown into the madness of F1 mid-season after the Grove-based outfit opted to switch out an underperforming Logan Sargeant for the young Argentine racer following the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

After starting strongly for the Grove-based outfit, Colapinto was even linked with a move to Red Bull. However, after a run of unfortunate crashes and point-less outings, this interest cooled, with the 21-year-old now looking liekly to sit out in 2025.

Carlos Sainz will join Williams from Ferrari for 2025 and beyond

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have both been dealt bad luck recently with Williams F1

Franco Colapinto tipped for F1 return

Despite putting in performances that would likely warrant a stay, no long-term seat is available at Williams thanks to Carlos Sainz having already agreed a contract with James Vowles' team after being ousted by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

However, according to former Williams F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, Colapinto could return sooner than expected.

Speaking to Instant Casino, the seven-time grands prix winner revealed his prediction for the future of Williams' lineup after a season of consistent bad luck and low points.

"If I was Williams and I like Colapinto as much as they look like they do, I would keep Colapinto as a reserve and see what happens between Sainz and Albon," Montoya explained.

Juan Pablo Montoya won seven grands prix during his career

"It seems that Albon under pressure struggles more than others. If Albon starts having a horrible year, then you have Colapinto to put in. With Colapinto having done a good job, you're not going to let him just get away and see what happens.

"And at the same time, they have Luke Browning who’s pretty quick and Browning is going to be [doing] the Friday session in Abu Dhabi on the rookie test. If Browning does a mega job, is he then the hot ticket? Or is it still Colapinto?

"It's the reality of this sport. You normally get a shot, if you're lucky you'll get a shot and in that shot, you need to perform. And you need to be outstanding."

