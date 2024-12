F1 News Today: Hamilton hit with NEW setback as F1 star admits Mercedes exit MISTAKE

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has suffered a fresh blow in his long-running rivalry with Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star admits MISTAKE following Mercedes exit

A Formula 1 star has admitted that he made a major error in the wake of his departure from Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce new 2025 RULE CHANGES

The FIA have announced some rule changes ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton-Mercedes DISPUTE revealed over Angela Cullen replacement

A key Mercedes team member has revealed a dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff surrounding the replacement of Angela Cullen.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen slammed as ‘biggest underachiever’ in SCATHING 2024 F1 season review

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been labelled the 'biggest underachiever' following the conclusion of a chaotic year on track.

➡️ READ MORE

Related