F1 star admits MISTAKE following Mercedes exit

A Formula 1 star has admitted that he made a major error in the wake of his departure from Mercedes.

The surprise revelation comes just days after the 2024 season reached its conclusion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where McLaren clinched a first constructors' title in 26 years on what was a historic day for the team.

There were emotional scenes elsewhere in the paddock, as Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes ahead of his highly anticipated move to Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz also closed the book on his career at the Scuderia, with the Spaniard about to begin a new chapter at Williams.

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes at last weekend's Abu Dhabi GP

The seven-time world champion is set to join Ferrari in 2025

'Hopefully better times to come' for axed star

The future remains far from certain for a number of other drivers, however, who may have been spotted behind the wheel of an F1 car for the last time.

That list includes former Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas, who failed to score a single point in his final campaign at Sauber.

The 35-year-old joined the team in 2022, after spending five seasons alongside Hamilton at the Silver Arrows, but endured a largely unforgettable spell at the Swiss outfit as he struggled to make an impression at the top of the grid.

Veteran Valtteri Bottas was recently axed by Sauber

Speaking to media after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Finn reflected on his decision to sign for Sauber following his Mercedes release, and looked forward to his next challenge, either in F1 or elsewhere.

"It was a mistake," Bottas said. "You can't predict the future, everything started well off in the first year, since then was downhill.

"But yeah, you can't predict the future, that's how it is. Just want to make sure the next move I make is a good one, and hopefully better times to come."

When asked it he had any other options available at the time, he added: "There was Williams at that point."

