Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a new destination following his latest release.

The Australian has been without a seat at the top tier of motorsport since being dismissed at VCARB in September of this year.

It was an unceremonious end to his career in F1, having previously achieved race victories at both Red Bull and McLaren.

He had hoped to earn a return to the former after joining RB midway through 2023, but he struggled to find any consistency in performance.

And his poor points return finally prompted the team to make a change in the cockpit, bringing in Liam Lawson to see out the remainder of this year.

Daniel Ricciardo was dismissed at VCARB earlier this season

It remains to be seen whether fans will see the Australian in F1 again

Ricciardo heads for the States

Ricciardo has remained quiet on his future in racing since his F1 exit, but has no shortage of options to weigh up, with series across the world eager to secure his signature.

In the meantime, the 35-year-old has been enjoying his time away from the track as he pursues some of his other passions, one of which being fashion.

He first established his clothing line, Enchante (previously known as Ric3) in 2023, and the brand has gone from strength to strength ever since.

In November, the company released the Moto Collection, with the Perth-born star spotted in Paris to see his friend and motocross rider Hunter Lawrence sport the latest gear.

And now, Ricciardo is looking forward to his next adventure in New York, which will host an Enchante pop-up from December 13-15.

Ricciardo promoted the new destination for his clothing brand's latest pop-up store in a video shared on his Instagram account, sparking a great deal of excitement amongst his loyal followers.

