Ricciardo makes SOLO pledge after Red Bull axing

Daniel Ricciardo has made a solo pledge following his axing from the Red Bull family in Formula 1.

The Aussie star’s exit from the sport was signalled by his decline in performance at McLaren, where he was eventually sacked from the team in favour of Oscar Piastri for 2023.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Ferrari debut DELAYED

WATCH: Lawson at Red Bull Racing, Colapinto at VCARB in 2025

However, Ricciardo was offered a lifeline when Nyck de Vries was dropped from Alpha Tauri (VCARB), and the Australian was given a second chance back in the sport after returning to the Red Bull family.

The 35-year-old once again failed to live up to his previous form at RB, and was consistently beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1 after the Singapore GP

Liam Lawson has replaced Daniel Ricciardo

What will Daniel Ricciardo do after F1?

Following a poor performance at the Singapore GP, where rumours about his exit dominated talk in the paddock, Ricciardo was let go from RB and replaced by Liam Lawson.

The New Zealander has already proven himself as a worthy replacement, after he started from the back of the grid in Austin and made his way up into P9 to secure a points finish for the team.

With an F1 comeback unlikely for Ricciardo, attention turns to what the Aussie will do in his life after the sport.

A jump across the pond to US racing series' NASCAR and IndyCar have been tipped as eventual destinations for Ricciardo, although he is yet to confirm whether this will be the case.

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight

Will we see Ricciardo race in another series?

The former Red Bull star has been encouraged by team boss Christian Horner to have a career in front of the camera, whether that is his own documentary or in broadcast.

However, Ricciardo has no intention of announcing his next career move yet, and has instead enjoyed some down time since leaving F1.

In his latest post on Instagram, Ricciardo uploaded a light-hearted video of him singing along to In Bloom by Neck Deep in the car with a friend.

Ricciardo belts out passionately one of the lyrics of the song "I can do this on my own," perhaps a hint that he is doing just fine in his life after Red Bull, and will continue to flourish in a career away from F1.

READ MORE: Ferrari victory DENIED as F1 champion steals win

Related