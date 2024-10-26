FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint
FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint
The FIA have released a statement after McLaren Formula 1 team submitted a Right of Review petition over the incident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the US GP last weekend.
The sport's governing body reviewed the decision following McLaren's claim that they had a significant and relevant new element to present to the stewards regarding the matter.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull SWAP call revealed as FIA declare verdict at Mexican GP
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals
The US GP last time out saw championship rivals Norris and Verstappen fight for the final spot on the podium behind a momentous Ferrari one-two at COTA.
McLaren's battle with Verstappen's Red Bull veered off track however, with Norris handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, despite many papaya fans likely feeling as if the British star only did so having been pushed by Verstappen and his aggressive driving style.
Both drivers' claimed they felt they had done no wrong, with McLaren vehemently protesting the FIA's decision after the penalty was announced just in time for the chequered flag, Norris finishing fourth behind the Red Bull.
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
FIA reject McLaren US GP petition
Heading into the Mexican GP weekend, the debate still dominated the headlines, with McLaren filing a petition with the FIA for a Right of Review over the incident, with a video conference hearing set to take place on Friday in Mexico, in accordance with Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code.
Representatives for McLaren, the FIA and Red Bull were all present at the hearing where the FIA were required to determine if any of the evidence presented by McLaren F1 met the necessary criteria of being significant, relevant, new and unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision.
In a statement from the FIA, it was revealed that McLaren claimed: "The document for the decision contained a statement that was incorrect and that evidenced an objective, measurable and provable error had been made by the stewards"
The statement in question referred to the FIA's claim that Norris' car was overtaking Verstappen's on the outside but was not level with the Red Bull at the apex, further believing Car 4 had already overtaken and was ahead "at the braking zone."
McLaren principal Andrea Stella expressed his view at the hearing that ‘the case for McLaren was a “legally sophisticated explanation”, with Red Bull representative Jonathan Wheatley expressing: “in view of the “very high bar” that is set (in Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code) for a successful petition of a Right of Review, it is extremely onerous to establish the existence of the new element.
The stewards additionally noted the decision of the stewards in relation to elements previously presented in the case of the Right of Review from McLaren in Canada 2023, Aston Martin Saudi Arabia 2023 and Ferrari Australia 2023, alongside other petitions from previous seasons.
Instead of determining which criteria the petition had met, the FIA focused on relevance, with McLaren submitting that the stewards statement that “Car 4 was not level with Car 1 at the apex” was an error.
The FIA declared: "The concept that the written Decision (document number 69) was the significant and relevant new element, or that an error in the decision was a new element, is not sustainable and is therefore, rejected.
READ MORE: F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint
- 22 minutes ago
Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals
- Today 01:40
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
- Today 01:14
Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash
- Today 00:29
FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP
- Yesterday 23:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec