F1 boss in world champion ROW over key FIA issue
A current Formula 1 boss has taken to social media to air his grievances over the decisions of the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.
With just five races left for the 2024 drivers' and constructors' titles to be decided, every point counts, and following the race at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend, calls for the sport's governing body to cement a more logical rulebook have surfaced.
The 19th round of the season saw numerous penalties handed out across the grid, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff describing one particular decision as a 'total joke' following a five-second penalty declared against his own driver, George Russell.
McLaren were another constructor whose race weekend was significantly impacted by the FIA, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both handed penalties.
Sunday's grand prix drew to a dramatic close as Norris fought for third place against championship rival Max Verstappen, both drivers taking the battle off the track, where Norris managed to overtake the Dutchman, albeit outside track limits.
Zak Brown bickers over FIA ruling
Many fans may have found themselves screaming at McLaren to urge the British star to give the place back to Red Bull, but no such call was made, instead leaving it up to the FIA to hand Norris a five-second penalty, meaning the Brit finished the race in P4.
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has been vocal over his disapproval of the decision following the race, and now McLaren CEO Zak Brown has publicly joined in on the debate over the current state of the FIA.
In a post on social media platform X, 1996 world champion Damon Hill stated: "I'm not convinced the stewarding was consistent in that race. But Lando went deep to pass and did so off track. That said, Max did not give him room on the exit and barged him off the track in turn 1 lap 1. The rules need to be better #f1"
In a direct response to the champion's post, Brown stated: "Damon I’m convinced it’s not!"
Not willing to let the matter go, former Williams driver Hill retaliated: "Yeah, but you're necessarily biased. Even if you're not!"
