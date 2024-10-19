FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has been handed a penalty from the FIA at the US GP.

The young Aussie racer was investigated by the sport's governing body for his move on the Alpine of Pierre Gasly during Saturday's Sprint race.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued

F1 RESULTS: Late Norris drama produces fresh title TWIST

The 23-year-old began the sprint on the back foot following a shock early exit from qualifying on Friday, dropping out in SQ1 after having his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Starting the race way back in 16th was less than ideal for the young star, proving his job of hauling the papaya into the points much harder.

The current constructors' leaders will need every point they can get from their drivers over the weekend at COTA as they look to hold off reigning champions Red Bull in the 2024 standings.

READ MORE: FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix

McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will be aiming to secure as many points as possible to hold off Red Bull

Max Verstappen secured his sixth consecutive sprint race victory at COTA

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session

FIA declare penalty for Piastri

After reviewing the risky move of Car 81, the FIA handed Piastri a five-second penalty, determining that the papaya had forced Gasly off the track at Turn 12.

Reviewing the move during the Sky Sports coverage, pundit Ted Kravitz quipped: "The stewards are looking at Piastri and Gasly... the Alpine, the McLaren, I’m amazed they can tell the two apart quite frankly”, referencing Alpine’s unusual livery adopted for the US GP weekend, which bares a striking resemblance to the papaya tones of McLaren at a glance.

Both McLaren drivers made it into the top 10, even after Piastri's penalty, however points are only awarded to the fastest eight drivers in a sprint race.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

Related