F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session
Oscar Piastri fell victim to track limits at the Circuit of the Americas in the first part of sprint qualifying on Friday, getting dumped out of the session at the first opportunity.
Sergio Perez followed the McLaren out in SQ2, albeit simply for lack of pace rather than due to any track limits issues.
Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the first stint, beating out Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – and his team-mate Carlos Sainz managed to do the same in SQ2, with Verstappen less than two hundredths behind.
Earlier in the day, Ferrari set the pace in FP1 – both Leclerc and Sainz putting the best part of a quarter of a second into Verstappen in third behind them.
Here are the times from qualifying in Austin:
F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
