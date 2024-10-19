close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session

Oscar Piastri fell victim to track limits at the Circuit of the Americas in the first part of sprint qualifying on Friday, getting dumped out of the session at the first opportunity.

Sergio Perez followed the McLaren out in SQ2, albeit simply for lack of pace rather than due to any track limits issues.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull SLAM FIA inconsistencies as MAJOR title battle points changes announced

READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the first stint, beating out Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – and his team-mate Carlos Sainz managed to do the same in SQ2, with Verstappen less than two hundredths behind.

Earlier in the day, Ferrari set the pace in FP1 – both Leclerc and Sainz putting the best part of a quarter of a second into Verstappen in third behind them.

WATCH: Red Bull still believe in Constructors’ Championship

Here are the times from qualifying in Austin:

F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2024

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

Related

McLaren Oscar Piastri Hamilton Verstappen Alex Albon
FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at US Grand Prix
United States GP

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at US Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session
US Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren and Red Bull drivers OUT early in session

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 LIVE

US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying LIVE: Red Bull SNATCH pole from Mercedes at COTA

  • 3 minutes ago
US Grand Prix

F1 team suffer DOUBLE BLOW as FIA issues summons for driver pair

  • 52 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation

  • 1 hour ago
United States GP

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at US Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
US Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x